FY2027 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Cut by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) - Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Centerra Gold alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.2%

CGAU opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.47 million.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centerra Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centerra Gold wasn't on the list.

While Centerra Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here