FY2027 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Lifted by Scotiabank

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $10.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.97. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.25.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $579,062,000 after buying an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,351,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,320 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Key Stories Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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