FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chevron Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $12.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.21. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share.

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Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 52,412 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,886 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as one of the top oil stocks to buy as energy investors look for resilient names, with articles emphasizing its defensive cash flows and income appeal. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as one of the top oil stocks to buy as energy investors look for resilient names, with articles emphasizing its defensive cash flows and income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary on Chevron’s Guyana assets pointed to a combined $7.6 billion profit for ExxonMobil and Chevron last year, reinforcing the value of its low-cost production base amid geopolitical tensions. Article Title

Market commentary on Chevron’s Guyana assets pointed to a combined $7.6 billion profit for ExxonMobil and Chevron last year, reinforcing the value of its low-cost production base amid geopolitical tensions. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also featured in a bullish technical forecast saying momentum is improving and buyers may be regaining control as the stock approaches a breakout level. Article Title

Chevron was also featured in a bullish technical forecast saying momentum is improving and buyers may be regaining control as the stock approaches a breakout level. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron is advancing a major shale project in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta basin and moving closer to approval for a $13.8 billion investment could support future production growth. Article Title

Reports that Chevron is advancing a major shale project in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta basin and moving closer to approval for a $13.8 billion investment could support future production growth. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron continues to attract attention as a dividend stock for retirement portfolios, which supports the investment case but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Chevron continues to attract attention as a dividend stock for retirement portfolios, which supports the investment case but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from strong-buy to hold, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stock’s otherwise constructive news flow. Article Title

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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