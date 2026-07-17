FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Increased by Analyst

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Free Report) - Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines' current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.20.

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Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.31 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

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