FY2027 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Lowered by HC Wainwright

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure's current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure's FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.NovoCure's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.93. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,945 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,587.97. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,321.76. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NovoCure

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Negative Sentiment: NovoCure’s Phase 3 TRIDENT trial missed its primary survival endpoint in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, undermining the commercial prospects for its cancer treatment platform. Reuters article

NovoCure’s Phase 3 TRIDENT trial missed its primary survival endpoint in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, undermining the commercial prospects for its cancer treatment platform. Negative Sentiment: A lawsuit/investigation notice followed the trial miss, signaling potential legal and governance risk after the stock’s steep decline. PR Newswire article

A lawsuit/investigation notice followed the trial miss, signaling potential legal and governance risk after the stock’s steep decline. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $46 price target, though it trimmed FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting long-term optimism remains but near-term expectations were nudged lower.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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