FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Cut by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.67.

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Ryanair Stock Up 6.5%

RYAAY stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. This represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andreas Gruber sold 13,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $350,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,516.58. This trade represents a 39.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ryanair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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