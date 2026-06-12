FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tesla Decreased by Erste Group Bank

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 366.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.08. Tesla has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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