FY2027 EPS Estimates for Venture Global Raised by Scotiabank

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venture Global in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Bingham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. New Street Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.27.

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Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global's payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $11,830,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,094,446 shares of company stock valued at $110,781,768. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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