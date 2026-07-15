FY2028 EPS Estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.65). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' FY2029 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. The company's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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