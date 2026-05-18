FY2028 EPS Estimates for Kroger Raised by Erste Group Bank

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger's current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS.

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KR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Trading Up 0.1%

KR opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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