FY2028 EPS Estimates for MRVL Increased by Erste Group Bank

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.57. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly and reaffirmed a "Buy" rating, a modest vote of confidence from a sell‑side shop that supports the longer‑term growth story.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly and reaffirmed a "Buy" rating, a modest vote of confidence from a sell‑side shop that supports the longer‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, expanding its IP/technology footprint (strategic tuck‑in that could bolster product roadmaps). Marvell Acquisition

Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, expanding its IP/technology footprint (strategic tuck‑in that could bolster product roadmaps). Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Marvell's deals with large cloud/AI customers (Alphabet, Nvidia references) reinforces upside to bookings and data‑center TAM exposure—key fundamentals investors value for multiple expansion. Deal Coverage

Coverage highlighting Marvell's deals with large cloud/AI customers (Alphabet, Nvidia references) reinforces upside to bookings and data‑center TAM exposure—key fundamentals investors value for multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Industry pieces arguing industrial/AI chip supercycle upside name Marvell as a beneficiary, supporting a constructive medium‑term thesis. Industry Rally

Industry pieces arguing industrial/AI chip supercycle upside name Marvell as a beneficiary, supporting a constructive medium‑term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq index shifts and rebalancing are creating technical volatility for large-cap semiconductors; this can amplify moves but is not a fundamental change. Index Shift

Nasdaq index shifts and rebalancing are creating technical volatility for large-cap semiconductors; this can amplify moves but is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term retrospective pieces (e.g., returns if you bought a decade ago) remind investors that Marvell has delivered large multi‑year gains—context, not a trading catalyst. Long-term Return

Long‑term retrospective pieces (e.g., returns if you bought a decade ago) remind investors that Marvell has delivered large multi‑year gains—context, not a trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry pressure from headlines about OpenAI funding prompted a broader short‑term pullback in AI‑cycle chip names; this is a market‑sentiment noise event unless funding issues persist. OpenAI Concerns

Industry pressure from headlines about OpenAI funding prompted a broader short‑term pullback in AI‑cycle chip names; this is a market‑sentiment noise event unless funding issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Marvell canceled all purchase orders with POET Technologies (orders originally placed by Celestial AI, which Marvell acquired), citing confidentiality breaches — the public dispute has created headline risk and knocked sentiment across related suppliers. Order Cancellation

Marvell canceled all purchase orders with POET Technologies (orders originally placed by Celestial AI, which Marvell acquired), citing confidentiality breaches — the public dispute has created headline risk and knocked sentiment across related suppliers. Negative Sentiment: The cancellation triggered an outsized market reaction for POET and contributed to Marvell underperforming the market in recent sessions as investors digest counterparty and supply‑chain implications. Market Reaction

The cancellation triggered an outsized market reaction for POET and contributed to Marvell underperforming the market in recent sessions as investors digest counterparty and supply‑chain implications. Negative Sentiment: Multiple stories and social‑media coverage of the public dispute increase short‑term reputational risk; investors may sell first and ask questions later, increasing volatility. POET Fallout

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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