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FY2028 EPS Estimates for Pentair Increased by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Pentair logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Pentair to $6.26 from $6.14, topping the current full-year consensus estimate of $5.36 and signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations.
  • Pentair’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $1.22 versus the $1.17 consensus and revenue of $1.04 billion slightly above estimates, while sales rose 2.6% year over year.
  • The stock has fallen sharply despite the upbeat estimates, opening near $73.64 and trading close to its 52-week low, even as the company continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Pentair's current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Pentair's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased FY2026 EPS estimates to $5.35 and lifted FY2027 EPS to $5.83, indicating stronger earnings expectations ahead.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts also raised near- and medium-term quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive outlook for Pentair’s business.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Pentair’s average analyst recommendation remains “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street is not broadly turning more bullish despite the estimate increases. Pentair plc Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts
  • Neutral Sentiment: There was also a small cut to Zacks’ Q3 2026 EPS estimate, showing that not all forecast revisions were positive.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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