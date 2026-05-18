FY2028 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Reduced by Analyst

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Robert Half's current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $31.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RHI opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is currently 181.54%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 134.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,400 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,349,000 after buying an additional 1,023,000 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 53.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,498,071 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,451,000 after buying an additional 875,179 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Robert Half

Here are the key news stories impacting Robert Half this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Robert Half (RHI) to $1.32 from $1.50, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Robert Half estimate cut

Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Robert Half (RHI) to $1.32 from $1.50, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced FY2027 earnings estimates to $2.01 from $2.24, reinforcing concerns that growth may be slower than previously expected. Robert Half estimate cut

The analyst also reduced FY2027 earnings estimates to $2.01 from $2.24, reinforcing concerns that growth may be slower than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Additional cuts were made to quarterly projections for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, broadening the downbeat outlook for Robert Half’s earnings path. Robert Half estimate cut

Additional cuts were made to quarterly projections for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, broadening the downbeat outlook for Robert Half’s earnings path. Neutral Sentiment: At Robert Half’s annual meeting, shareholders backed the board, pay, and incentive plan, which removes a governance overhang but is not likely to be a major stock mover on its own. Shareholder vote article

At Robert Half’s annual meeting, shareholders backed the board, pay, and incentive plan, which removes a governance overhang but is not likely to be a major stock mover on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Business Wire item referenced “RHI” in connection with Rajant Health Incorporated, but it appears unrelated to Robert Half Inc. and likely has no impact on NYSE:RHI. Unrelated article

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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