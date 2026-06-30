FY2028 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Cut by Erste Group Bank

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryanair in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 645,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,789,672 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,738,934 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,851,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,911 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,929,929 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,021 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $281,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $91,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $632,147.04. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 over the last three months.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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