FY2028 EPS Estimates for Wayfair Boosted by Zacks Research

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Wayfair's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $99.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

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Wayfair Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of W stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the sale, the director owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 244,790 shares of company stock worth $18,959,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock worth $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 296,233 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,430,997 shares of the company's stock worth $107,625,000 after purchasing an additional 560,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,772 shares of the company's stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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