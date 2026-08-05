FY2029 Earnings Estimate for STOK Issued By HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics' FY2030 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.89 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.09% and a negative net margin of 753.60%.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. Weiss Ratings cut Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,675.70. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 195.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

More Stoke Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stoke said it plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application in the first quarter of 2027 for zorevunersen, its potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Management indicated that its approximately $420 million cash position could support a potential U.S. launch by early 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Stoke outlines rolling NDA in Q1 2027

Stoke said it plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application in the first quarter of 2027 for zorevunersen, its potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Management indicated that its approximately $420 million cash position could support a potential U.S. launch by early 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $9.3 million, well above the roughly $4.9 million consensus estimate. The company also provided business updates on zorevunersen and its broader RNA medicine pipeline. Stoke Therapeutics second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $9.3 million, well above the roughly $4.9 million consensus estimate. The company also provided business updates on zorevunersen and its broader RNA medicine pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $60 price target. Wedbush raised its target to $40 from $38 while maintaining an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity reduced its target modestly to $58 from $60 but retained a “buy” rating, and Chardan Capital reiterated its “buy” recommendation. Analyst rating updates

Guggenheim reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $60 price target. Wedbush raised its target to $40 from $38 while maintaining an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity reduced its target modestly to $58 from $60 but retained a “buy” rating, and Chardan Capital reiterated its “buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively assigned Stoke an average “moderate buy” recommendation, indicating continued confidence but also some variation in valuation estimates. Brokerage recommendation

Brokerages collectively assigned Stoke an average “moderate buy” recommendation, indicating continued confidence but also some variation in valuation estimates. Negative Sentiment: Stoke reported a second-quarter loss of $0.93 per share, wider than the consensus loss estimate of approximately $0.80–$0.82 and compared with a $0.40 loss a year earlier. The result underscores the company’s ongoing cash burn and lack of profitability. Stoke second-quarter earnings

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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