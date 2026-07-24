FY2029 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Decreased by HC Wainwright

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure's current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVCR. Zacks Research lowered NovoCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.99 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 662.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allyson J. Ocean sold 2,945 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,579.48. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director W Anthony Vernon sold 2,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the sale, the director owned 197,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,117,050.89. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company's stock.

More NovoCure News

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of -$0.13, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.33, while revenue of $183.58 million also beat expectations and rose 15.6% year over year.

NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of -$0.13, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.33, while revenue of $183.58 million also beat expectations and rose 15.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million, above the prior Street estimate, signaling improving business momentum.

The company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million, above the prior Street estimate, signaling improving business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm increased around potential FDA approval for the company’s brain therapy candidate, which added to the bullish outlook and helped drive the stock to a record high. Novocure (NVCR) Hits New High on Optimistic Outlook, FDA Approval Hopes

Investor enthusiasm increased around potential FDA approval for the company’s brain therapy candidate, which added to the bullish outlook and helped drive the stock to a record high. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52, which suggests Wall Street still sees substantial upside from current levels.

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52, which suggests Wall Street still sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2029 EPS forecast slightly to $1.90 from $1.95, a modest revision that does not appear to have changed the firm’s constructive stance.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Further Reading

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