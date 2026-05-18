FY2030 EPS Estimates for MEC Lifted by Northland Securities

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities upped their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering's current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.75.

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Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MEC stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $518.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.24. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. 22NW LP grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company's stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 212,688 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 177,659 shares of the company's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mayville Engineering news, insider Sean P. Leuba sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $125,989.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,729.21. This represents a 36.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $565,170.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,974.91. This represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,994 shares of company stock worth $741,335. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Mayville Engineering News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mayville Engineering this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Mayville Engineering NYSE: MEC to $31.88, suggesting greater upside potential for the shares. Mayville Engineering (MEC) price target increased by 26.26% to 31.88

Northland Securities raised its price target on Mayville Engineering to $31.88, suggesting greater upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Northland significantly improved earnings forecasts across several periods, including Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Northland significantly improved earnings forecasts across several periods, including Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Northland now sees Mayville Engineering earning $1.29 per share in FY2029, up from a prior estimate of $0.78, reflecting a much more constructive long-term outlook.

Northland now sees Mayville Engineering earning $1.29 per share in FY2029, up from a prior estimate of $0.78, reflecting a much more constructive long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been receiving broader analyst support, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can reinforce investor confidence. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. NYSE: MEC Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The stock has also been receiving broader analyst support, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Recent estimate changes were mixed in the near term: Northland lowered Q3 2026 EPS slightly while nudging Q4 2026 higher, indicating some quarter-to-quarter uncertainty even as the broader outlook improved.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

Further Reading

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