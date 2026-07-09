Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.63. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.6250, with a volume of 22,352 shares changing hands.

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Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 44.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,831 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company's stock.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund NYSE: GCV is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in convertible securities and other fixed-income instruments. The fund's portfolio typically includes convertible corporate bonds, preferred stocks, and equities of companies that offer the potential for both income generation and price appreciation through embedded option features.

The fund pursues a strategy that combines credit analysis with equity valuation to identify convertible securities that offer attractive yields relative to their risk profiles.

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