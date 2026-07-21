Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GANX. Wall Street Zen raised Gain Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company's stock.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: GANX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain's lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

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