Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.6330. Approximately 5,619,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,326,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.
Trending Headlines about Galaxy Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Galaxy reported adjusted diluted EPS of $(0.49), beating the consensus of $(0.59), and revenue of $7.35 billion — a beat that helped reassure investors on near-term operating performance. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong liquidity: Galaxy reported $2.6 billion in cash and stablecoins and total equity of $2.8 billion as of 3/31/26, which reduces short‑term solvency risk amid volatile crypto markets. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $50 price target (large upside vs. current levels) and Chardan initiated coverage with a Buy — analyst endorsements are propping up investor sentiment. Benzinga: BTIG rating MSN: Chardan initiation
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript: Full Q1 commentary and management Q&A were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance); these transcripts provide detail on trading volumes, asset mix, and management’s outlook that investors will parse for forward guidance. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript Yahoo Finance: Q1 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating but lowered its price target from $42 to $36 — a mixed signal (confidence in longer-term thesis but reduced near-term upside). InsiderMonkey: Piper Sandler note
- Negative Sentiment: Large reported loss and weak margins: Galaxy posted a Q1 net loss of $216 million, adjusted gross loss of $88 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(188) million — results driven largely by depreciation in digital-asset prices, which is a clear near‑term headwind. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & risk-off flow: Coverage notes that shares slid as traders digested the numbers amid softer risk appetite and weaker indices — broader market and crypto-price weakness amplified selling pressure despite some analyst buys. Benzinga: What’s behind the drop
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Galaxy Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,233,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,376,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.
Galaxy Digital Stock Up 6.1%
The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.54.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
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Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.
In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.
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