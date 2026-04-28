Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.6330. Approximately 5,619,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,326,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Galaxy Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,233,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,376,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 6.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.54.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

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