Galaxy Digital's (GLXY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price suggests a potential upside of 116.38% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Galaxy Digital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Galaxy Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of GLXY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 1,805,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.93. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galaxy Digital will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLXY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Key Galaxy Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Helios data‑center moving into revenue — Galaxy delivered its first data hall to CoreWeave, is targeting ~133 MW of critical IT load by end of Q2, and received ERCOT approval adding ~830 MW (bringing approved capacity to >1.6 GW), which supports longer‑term revenue visibility. Galaxy Digital rises as Helios data center hits revenue milestone

Helios data‑center moving into revenue — Galaxy delivered its first data hall to CoreWeave, is targeting ~133 MW of critical IT load by end of Q2, and received ERCOT approval adding ~830 MW (bringing approved capacity to >1.6 GW), which supports longer‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Active capital return — management repurchased ~3.2M Class A shares for ~$65M under the buyback program, a near‑term shareholder‑friendly action that can support the stock. Buyback and operational update

Active capital return — management repurchased ~3.2M Class A shares for ~$65M under the buyback program, a near‑term shareholder‑friendly action that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Solid liquidity position — Galaxy reported ~$2.6B in cash and stablecoins and total equity of ~$2.8B as of 3/31, which cushions the business through digital‑asset volatility. First quarter 2026 financial results

Solid liquidity position — Galaxy reported ~$2.6B in cash and stablecoins and total equity of ~$2.8B as of 3/31, which cushions the business through digital‑asset volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed an EPS beat but still a loss — Q1 net loss $216M (EPS -$0.49) vs. consensus -$0.59, revenue $7.35B; investors will parse the beat against the underlying crypto‑price impact. Management commentary and the full earnings transcript provide context on strategy and timing for Helios ramp. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Quarterly results showed an EPS beat but still a loss — Q1 net loss $216M (EPS -$0.49) vs. consensus -$0.59, revenue $7.35B; investors will parse the beat against the underlying crypto‑price impact. Management commentary and the full earnings transcript provide context on strategy and timing for Helios ramp. Negative Sentiment: Crypto‑price depreciation drove the reported loss and weak adjusted metrics — adjusted EBITDA was negative (~$188M) and adjusted gross loss ~($88M), highlighting sensitivity to digital‑asset markets and margin pressure. Q1 2026 financial results

Crypto‑price depreciation drove the reported loss and weak adjusted metrics — adjusted EBITDA was negative (~$188M) and adjusted gross loss ~($88M), highlighting sensitivity to digital‑asset markets and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market/analyst reaction — some firms (BTIG, Chardan) offer strong buy ratings and high targets while others trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler lowered to $36); near‑term price action has been volatile as traders digest earnings amid softer risk appetite. What’s Behind The Drop In Galaxy Digital Stock?

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

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