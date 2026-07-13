Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $7.0197 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect Galp Energia SGPS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia SGPS stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Galp Energia SGPS has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia SGPS has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPEY

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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