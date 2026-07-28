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Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$10,800.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Galway Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 Galway Metals shares at C$0.72 each on July 27, spending C$10,800 and increasing his ownership by 0.17% to 8.67 million shares.
  • Hinchcliffe has made multiple additional purchases since July 13, acquiring a total of 115,000 shares across the reported transactions for approximately C$47,600.
  • Galway Metals shares fell 5.7% to C$0.46, below both their 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and 200-day moving average of C$0.63; the company has a market capitalization of about C$60.86 million.
  • Interested in Galway Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM - Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,673,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$6,245,097.12. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$7,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$4,080.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 6,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,120.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

Galway Metals Stock Down 5.7%

CVE:GWM traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,212. The stock has a market cap of C$60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$1.01.

About Galway Metals

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada. Galway Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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