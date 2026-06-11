Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.8889.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,766,787,000 after buying an additional 899,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $342,677,000 after purchasing an additional 258,596 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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