Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Scotiabank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.56.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 469,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,043. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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