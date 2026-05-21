GAP (GAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $3.5235 billion for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GAP Stock Up 7.3%

NYSE GAP opened at $22.31 on Thursday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. GAP's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Kayen Chan sold 13,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $350,209.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $575,096.06. This trade represents a 37.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $7,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,237.40. The trade was a 40.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 923,098 shares of company stock worth $22,648,158 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company's stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GAP by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GAP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered GAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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