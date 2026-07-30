Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

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Garrett Motion Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of GTX opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 9.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Garrett Motion

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat estimates: Garrett Motion reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, compared with the $0.46 consensus estimate and $0.42 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Garrett Motion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Garrett Motion reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, compared with the $0.46 consensus estimate and $0.42 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Positive Sentiment: Solid operating performance: Second-quarter net income was $101 million, adjusted EBIT reached $152 million with a 15.6% margin, and adjusted free cash flow totaled $122 million. Sales growth was driven by gains in passenger vehicles as well as strong commercial-vehicle and industrial demand. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter net income was $101 million, adjusted EBIT reached $152 million with a 15.6% margin, and adjusted free cash flow totaled $122 million. Sales growth was driven by gains in passenger vehicles as well as strong commercial-vehicle and industrial demand. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook increased: Management raised its full-year outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly in line with the $3.8 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum. Garrett Motion Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its full-year outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly in line with the $3.8 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: New business wins improve visibility: Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China and India; multiple data-center genset awards; a commercial-vehicle e-powertrain development project with a Japanese truck maker; and an industrial air-compression production award. Garrett Motion Business Highlights

Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China and India; multiple data-center genset awards; a commercial-vehicle e-powertrain development project with a Japanese truck maker; and an industrial air-compression production award. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The annualized yield is approximately 1.1%, providing modest shareholder income but likely having limited effect on the stock relative to the earnings update.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

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