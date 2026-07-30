Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) PT Set at $36.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Garrett Motion from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Garrett Motion alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTX opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $36.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 9.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,548. This represents a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Albert Rodrigues sold 6,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $204,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,365.40. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 213,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,710 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 7,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 971.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,422.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company's stock.

Garrett Motion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat estimates: Garrett Motion reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, compared with the $0.46 consensus estimate and $0.42 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Garrett Motion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Garrett Motion reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, compared with the $0.46 consensus estimate and $0.42 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Positive Sentiment: Solid operating performance: Second-quarter net income was $101 million, adjusted EBIT reached $152 million with a 15.6% margin, and adjusted free cash flow totaled $122 million. Sales growth was driven by gains in passenger vehicles as well as strong commercial-vehicle and industrial demand. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter net income was $101 million, adjusted EBIT reached $152 million with a 15.6% margin, and adjusted free cash flow totaled $122 million. Sales growth was driven by gains in passenger vehicles as well as strong commercial-vehicle and industrial demand. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook increased: Management raised its full-year outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly in line with the $3.8 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum. Garrett Motion Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its full-year outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly in line with the $3.8 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: New business wins improve visibility: Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China and India; multiple data-center genset awards; a commercial-vehicle e-powertrain development project with a Japanese truck maker; and an industrial air-compression production award. Garrett Motion Business Highlights

Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China and India; multiple data-center genset awards; a commercial-vehicle e-powertrain development project with a Japanese truck maker; and an industrial air-compression production award. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The annualized yield is approximately 1.1%, providing modest shareholder income but likely having limited effect on the stock relative to the earnings update.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Garrett Motion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garrett Motion wasn't on the list.

While Garrett Motion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here