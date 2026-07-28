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Gartner (IT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Gartner logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Gartner is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before markets open Tuesday, August 4. Analysts project earnings of $3.77 per share on $1.6485 billion in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, Gartner reported $3.32 EPS, beating estimates of $2.99, while revenue of $1.49 billion fell short of expectations and declined 1.5% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $173.10; shares recently opened at $147.71, well below their 12-month high of $357.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $1.6485 billion for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $357.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.10.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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Earnings History for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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