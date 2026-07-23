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Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3636.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.1%

GTES opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $859.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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Analyst Recommendations for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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