Gates Industrial (GTES) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $925.4410 million for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $859.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,654 shares of the company's stock worth $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 461,160 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 844,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 126,847 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 255,562 shares of the company's stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 214,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gates Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gates Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gates Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Gates Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here