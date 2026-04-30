GATX (GATX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $600.0620 million for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

GATX Stock Down 2.1%

GATX stock opened at $193.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.22. GATX has a twelve month low of $141.28 and a twelve month high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.91.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. This trade represents a 40.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,433. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in GATX by 1,117.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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