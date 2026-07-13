GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.67.

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GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $13.68 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.13 million. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 222.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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