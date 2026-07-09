GE Aerospace (GE) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect GE Aerospace to announce earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $11.7876 billion for the quarter. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect GE Aerospace to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.9%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.58. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $246.75 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.56.

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Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,924,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,289,245,000 after purchasing an additional 332,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,562,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,830 shares of the company's stock worth $926,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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