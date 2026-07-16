GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.650-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.61.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $360.09 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $7.65-$7.85, topping consensus and signaling stronger profitability. Reuters article

GE Aerospace raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $7.65-$7.85, topping consensus and signaling stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Airline maintenance and aftermarket spending remains resilient, supporting GE Aerospace’s services revenue and margins. Reuters article

Airline maintenance and aftermarket spending remains resilient, supporting GE Aerospace’s services revenue and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a strong second quarter, but the stock may be sensitive to whether results and guidance beat already elevated expectations. Barron’s article

Wall Street expects a strong second quarter, but the stock may be sensitive to whether results and guidance beat already elevated expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting elevated uncertainty around the report. TipRanks article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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