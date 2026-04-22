GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $342.00 at President Capital

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at President Capital from $355.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. President Capital's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock's current price.
GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GE
GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $298.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $192.57 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.09.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.
GE Aerospace News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue; orders surged — GE reported adjusted EPS of $1.86 (vs. ~$1.60 est.), revenue grew ~25% YoY and orders jumped ~87%, driven by commercial engines, services and military demand. The results reinforce strong earnings visibility and a large commercial-services backlog. GE Aerospace Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterates FY26 guidance — GE reiterated FY26 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.40 and highlighted a strong ~$170B commercial-services backlog, which supports multi-year revenue visibility. GE Aerospace Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Backs FY26 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but broadly constructive — TD Cowen kept a Buy rating while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, signaling confidence in fundamentals but more cautious near-term valuation. GE Aerospace: Strong Earnings Visibility and Manageable Risks Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Community workforce investment announced — The GE Aerospace Foundation launched a $30M "Lifting Futures" program to train 10K workers by 2030 across five inaugural locations, a longer-term positive for talent pipeline but unlikely to move near-term results. GE Aerospace Foundation Announces Inaugural "Lifting Futures" Workforce Locations
- Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs and geopolitical risk pressured the stock — Management flagged rising jet-fuel costs and Middle East tensions as risks to flight growth and margins; investors punished the stock despite the beat because these factors could compress future margins and demand. GE Aerospace Earnings Performance Overshadowed By Middle East Risk Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly below some street expectations — FY26 EPS range ($7.10–$7.40) sits a touch below consensus (~$7.45), which, combined with cost pressures, leaves limited upside in near-term estimates and contributed to the post-earnings selloff. GE Aerospace raises profit outlook, warns on oil prices
GE Aerospace Company Profile
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GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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