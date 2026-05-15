GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $270.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as low as $281.31 and last traded at $281.9140. 4,984,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,936,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.54.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. President Capital reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace
Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates are expanding their maintenance partnership to develop piece-part repairs for GE90 and GP7200 engines, which could strengthen aftermarket revenue and deepen customer ties. GE, Emirates To Develop GE90, GP7200 Piece-Parts Repairs
- Positive Sentiment: Emirates separately said it is tapping GE Aerospace’s expertise to advance engine piece-part repair capabilities, reinforcing GE’s role in high-margin MRO and services work. Emirates taps GE Aerospace...
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp visited China’s state planner and that the company may sell hundreds of engines to China suggest potential demand upside if U.S.-China aviation ties improve. Reuters article
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend is a promotional/event item and does not appear to be a material operating update. GE Aerospace Weekend
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 from $300 and maintained an underperform rating, signaling skepticism about near-term upside. GE Aerospace NYSE: GE Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at BNP Paribas Exane
- Negative Sentiment: China trade headlines are centered more on Boeing jet orders than GE engines, which may be adding noise and limiting enthusiasm until GE’s own China opportunity is clearer. Trump says China to buy 200 Boeing jets...
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.3%
The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About GE Aerospace
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GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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