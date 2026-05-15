GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $270.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as low as $281.31 and last traded at $281.9140. 4,984,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,936,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. President Capital reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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