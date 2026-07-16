GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $336.53 and last traded at $346.1620. 6,839,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,630,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.35.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace reported Q2 EPS of $2.02 , topping estimates of $1.86, on revenue of $12.63 billion , also above expectations. The company said strength in commercial services and aftermarket demand continued to drive results.

GE Aerospace reported Q2 EPS of , topping estimates of $1.86, on revenue of , also above expectations. The company said strength in commercial services and aftermarket demand continued to drive results. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $7.65-$7.85 from $7.10-$7.40, signaling management’s confidence that resilient airline maintenance spending and robust travel demand will keep supporting earnings.

The company raised its from $7.10-$7.40, signaling management’s confidence that resilient airline maintenance spending and robust travel demand will keep supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace pushed back on concerns about GEnx engine delivery delays , saying shipments have increased and Boeing has enough engine supply for now, easing a potential operational overhang. Reuters article

GE Aerospace pushed back on concerns about , saying shipments have increased and Boeing has enough engine supply for now, easing a potential operational overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted that the market was expecting a strong quarter, so the earnings beat may have been largely priced in ahead of the release.

Several reports noted that the market was expecting a strong quarter, so the earnings beat may have been largely priced in ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: Management also indicated that supply constraints, not weak demand , are now the biggest growth challenge, which suggests the business remains healthy but may not be able to accelerate as quickly as investors hoped.

Management also indicated that , are now the biggest growth challenge, which suggests the business remains healthy but may not be able to accelerate as quickly as investors hoped. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell after the report as investors reacted to cooling order growth, margin pressure, and concerns that the stock’s valuation is stretched after a strong run. MarketWatch article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here