GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. President Capital decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.86. 776,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,361. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 28.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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