GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $359.99 and last traded at $353.7120. Approximately 2,955,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,558,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.00.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 134.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here