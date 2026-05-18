GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.24 and last traded at $285.8130. 4,651,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,922,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.53.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 176,354 shares of the company's stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 105.1% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 6,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489,860 shares of the company's stock worth $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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