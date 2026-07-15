GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.63 and last traded at $360.0860. 5,385,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,620,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.73.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. President Capital reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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