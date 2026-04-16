GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 5% - Here's What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $297.86 and last traded at $298.38. 7,303,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,641,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.93.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $312.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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