GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.7% - Time to Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $289.41 and last traded at $289.2650. Approximately 8,053,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,956,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.56.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price objective on GE Aerospace in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.57. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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