GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.3% - Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $365.50 and last traded at $361.7850. Approximately 3,837,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,543,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average of $319.64. The stock has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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