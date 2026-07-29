GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.11, but opened at $69.32. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $71.8030, with a volume of 2,822,886 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share , ahead of the $1.04 analyst consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $5.29 billion to $5.30 billion , slightly above the $5.26 billion estimate. GE HealthCare Technologies Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $1.04 analyst consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately , slightly above the $5.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Sales increased about 6% , while orders rose to a record high across every segment. Management said the order momentum, new-product adoption and record backlog demonstrate strong commercial execution and provide improved visibility for future revenue. GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Sales increased about , while orders rose to a record high across every segment. Management said the order momentum, new-product adoption and record backlog demonstrate strong commercial execution and provide improved visibility for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging equipment supported the quarter, helping GE HealthCare exceed profit expectations. Tariff refunds also benefited earnings, adding to the reported profit upside. GE HealthCare Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging equipment supported the quarter, helping GE HealthCare exceed profit expectations. Tariff refunds also benefited earnings, adding to the reported profit upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it remains focused on returning its Patient Care Solutions business to growth and profitability and is reviewing strategy for that segment, indicating that performance is not uniformly strong across the portfolio. GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said it remains focused on returning its Patient Care Solutions business to growth and profitability and is reviewing strategy for that segment, indicating that performance is not uniformly strong across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Part of the earnings benefit came from tariff refunds, which may be a one-time or nonrecurring factor. Investors will likely focus on whether the record orders and backlog translate into sustainable organic growth and margin improvement.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,656,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 11.9%

The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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