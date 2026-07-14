GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price Down 5.9% - Should You Sell?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.43 and last traded at $61.4680. Approximately 1,141,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,315,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 6.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang acquired 1,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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