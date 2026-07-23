GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $1,330.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,124.12.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $52.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,037.18. 2,366,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,196. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,036.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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