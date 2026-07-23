GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $1,235.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,298.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,102.19.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock traded up $44.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,029.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,207,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,777. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,036.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.91.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 63.6% during the second quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 36 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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